CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as CP Rail, mining shares gain
* Eight of TSX's 10 main groups move higher (Adds details, updates shares)
Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BELGACOM S.A. de droit public
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.631
Reoffer price 99.631
Reoffer Yield 2.417 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 84.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPParibas, JP Morgan, KBC and
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN BE6265262327
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Eight of TSX's 10 main groups move higher (Adds details, updates shares)
April 20Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high-end of its forecast, as it reaps the benefits of its purchase of Visa Europe.