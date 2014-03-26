March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkwagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkwagen Financial Services Ag

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 02, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.193

Reoffer price 99.193

Yield 2.887 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts

Payment Date April 02, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barcalys, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under ths issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1051857156

