* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.11 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.15 percent. * Asian markets were in skittish mood on Thursday following a late dip on Wall Street, with Tokyo stocks slipping as investors counted down to a rise in sales tax that is expected to swat consumer spending and test the market's faith in Abenomics. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 10.04 billion rupees ($166.97 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * India's main opposition party would welcome more foreign direct investment in defence, if elected, but would delay opening up the country's market of more than 1.2 billion people to international retail chains like Wal-Mart. * Profit-taking after three consecutive sessions of record highs coupled with expiry of March derivative contracts later in the day may cause some volatility. * Investors say the central bank's policy review on April 1, where it is widely expected to keeps rates unchanged, and the upcoming general elections would act as the next key catalysts for markets. ($1 = 60.1300 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)