* USD/INR expected to open slightly weaker compared to its close of 60.14/15 on Wednesday tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies. * The pair currently trading at 60.12/17 in the spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. * Traders will watch the domestic sharemarket for cues on foreign fund flows. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently trading flat. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.04 percent. * The pair is expected to hold in a 59.90 to 60.40 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)