* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.78 percent on Wednesday, is seen starting marginally higher tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices. * Investors, however, will be wary of taking large bets ahead of the upcoming first-half borrowing schedule due to be released on Friday. * U.S. crude gained more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as inventories at the future's delivery point dropped for the eighth straight week, while Brent held steady, supported by supply outages in Nigeria and Libya and tensions over Russia's annexation of Crimea. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the borrowing calendar. * Sentiment also remains wary ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on April 1 where it is widely expected to keep rates on hold according to the latest Reuters poll. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)