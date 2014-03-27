* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.79 percent, tracking gains in crude oil. * Investors, however, will be wary of taking large bets ahead of the upcoming first-half borrowing schedule due to be released on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters. * U.S. crude gained more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as inventories at the future's delivery point dropped for the eighth straight week, while Brent held steady, supported by supply outages in Nigeria and Libya and tensions over Russia's annexation of Crimea. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the borrowing calendar. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)