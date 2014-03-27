* USD/INR edges higher to 60.22/23 versus its close of 60.14/15 on Wednesday as month-end dollar demand from oil refiners and other importers aids. * Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar, however, limit a very sharp rise in the pair. * Traders will watch the domestic sharemarket for cues on foreign fund flows. The main share index trading up 0.2 percent, not far from record highs hit on Wednesday. * The pair is expected to hold in a 60.05 to 60.40 range during the day with the central bank likely to step up its dollar purchases if the currency tries to breach the 60 mark, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)