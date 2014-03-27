* Shares in state-run banks including top lender State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) gain after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stocks. * Goldman upgraded SBI and BOB to "buy" from "neutral", and Punjab National Bank to "neutral" from "sell", saying neglected PSUs are poised for a rally on emerging macroeconomic and political clarity. * "We believe Indian banks, especially high-beta PSU banks, could be at the cusp of re-rating given improving macro and likely political clarity post the upcoming elections," the Wall Street bank said in a note to the clients on Thursday. * Macro recovery and potential for post-election reforms could lead to a gradual reduction in stressed loans, it said. * Significant reforms under a stable government could lead to valuation re-rating in particular for PSU banks, that could provide a 66 percent average upside in our view as stressed loans could fall sharply to 4.7 percent from 10.5 percent by FY18, Goldman Says * Return on assets could move up to 1.0 percent by FY18 from 0.5-0.6 percent now, it said. * Shares in SBI were up 1.7 percent, Bank of Baroda was up 1.2 percent and Punjab National Bank was up 1.5 percent at 0429 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)