* India's airline shares gain after the central bank on Wednesday extended the deadline for raising working capital via external commercial borrowings by domestic airlines to March 2015 from December 2013. * Shares in Jet Airways (India) Ltd, India's No.2 airline by domestic market share, gains 1.4 percent while SpiceJet Ltd surges 3.8 percent. * Jet Airways and SpiceJet reported quarterly losses in February as carriers battled high fuel costs and stiff competition limited fare increases. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)