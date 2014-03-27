* Indian shares rise as much as 0.5 percent to record highs for a fourth consecutive session as blue chips such as Reliance Industries gain on foreign investors extending their buying streak on hopes of a recovery in the domestic economy. * The NSE index hits a lifetime high of 6,638.80, while the BSE index marks an all-time high of 22,204.94. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 10.04 billion rupees ($166.97 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Foreign investors have helped underpin gains, with net purchases in shares reaching $2.53 billion so far this month, according to regulatory data. * Reliance Industries rises 1.2 percent, while ITC gains 0.7 percent. * Investors say the central bank's policy review on April 1, where it is widely expected to keeps rates unchanged, and general elections due by May would act as the next key catalysts for markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)