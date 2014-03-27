* Shares in India's Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd surge as much as 12.8 percent to 182.40 rupees, their highest in more than 13 months, after the Economic Times daily reported UK health and fitness group The David Lloyd is looking to buy around 20 percent in the company, citing two people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/vab97v) * However, Talwalkars Chief Financial Officer Anant Gawande neither confirmed nor denied the stake sale talks. Gawande tells business news channel CNBC-TV18 that the company does not need capital. * Talwalkars officials were not immediately reachable by Reuters. * Talwalkars shares up 9.1 percent at 176.50 rupees as of 0803 GMT. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)