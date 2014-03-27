* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.80 percent. * Volumes remain tepid at 78.15 billion rupees. * Investors, however, will be wary of taking large bets ahead of the upcoming first-half borrowing schedule due to be released on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters. * INR recovers, trading now with mild losses. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)