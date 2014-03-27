* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.79 percent to hit their record highs for a fourth straight session, in volatile trade ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. * Gains are also backed by higher rollovers on absolute basis coupled with high roll cost, indicating market participants are bullish for April series. * Banking and capital goods stocks lead gains with State Bank of India gaining 4.5 percent after Goldman Sachs upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral". * The rally is supported by continuous buying from foreign institutional investors, who bought Indian shares worth 10.04 billion rupees ($166.97 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)