BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 97.95
Reoffer price 96.35 pct
Yield 7.945 pct
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling and 0.275 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 700 million rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0984173624
