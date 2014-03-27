BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower BMW Finance
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2017
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 35 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 35 basis points
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale
Ratings A2(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Issued under the EMTN programme
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment