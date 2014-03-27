BRIEF-Guosen Securities to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Duerr
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2021
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.221
Reoffer price 99.221
Yield 3.0 pct
Spread 168.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 207.3bp
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1048589458
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman RS Sharma at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: India Meteorological Department releases initial monsoon for