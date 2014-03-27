BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.755
Reoffer price 99.755
Yield 1.931 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps,equivalent to 48bp
Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1052681902
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment