BRIEF-Guosen Securities to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 24, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.63
Reoffer price 100.63
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0240907094
