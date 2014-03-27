March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date February 14, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp

Issue price 100.124

Reoffer price 100.124

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes The issue size will total $800 million when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Reg S ISIN XS1032537216

144A ISIN US63983TAN54

