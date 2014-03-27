BRIEF-Ronin Capital LLC reports 5.8 pct stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
* Ronin Capital LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc as of April 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2prmM8N Further company coverage:
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date February 14, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp
Issue price 100.124
Reoffer price 100.124
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes The issue size will total $800 million when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Reg S ISIN XS1032537216
144A ISIN US63983TAN54
