BRIEF-Guosen Securities to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Anglo American Capital plc
Guarantor Anglo American plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.79
Reoffer price 99.79
Yield 1.805 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.5bp
over the OBL 165
ISIN XS1052677207
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2023
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.823
Reoffer price 99.823
Yield 3.273 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 191.9bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
ISIN XS1052677892
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International,
JPMorgan & Lloyds
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman RS Sharma at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: India Meteorological Department releases initial monsoon for