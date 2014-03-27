BRIEF-Fitch - China banks' entrusted investments fuelling credit growth
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Digital Stout Holding, LLC
Guarantor Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
and Digital Realty Trust, LP
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date October 13, 2023
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.393
Yield 4.83 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BAML, Lloyds, BBVA,
Credit Suisse, HSBC, RBC, RBS & Sumitomo
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1022018847
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Banks: Entrusted Investments https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896084 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Shanghai/Hong Kong-18 April 2017: Aggressive growth in bank exposure to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) - securities firms, trust companies and asset-management companies - has been a major factor propelling China's credit growth since 2015, says Fitch Ratings in the age