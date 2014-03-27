BRIEF-Fitch - China banks' entrusted investments fuelling credit growth
* Fitch: China banks' entrusted investments fuelling credit growth
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower UniCredit S.p.A
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 8.0 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB, UBS & UniCredit
Ratings BB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1046224884
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Banks: Entrusted Investments https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896084 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Shanghai/Hong Kong-18 April 2017: Aggressive growth in bank exposure to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) - securities firms, trust companies and asset-management companies - has been a major factor propelling China's credit growth since 2015, says Fitch Ratings in the age