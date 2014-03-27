March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 8.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB, UBS & UniCredit

Ratings BB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1046224884

