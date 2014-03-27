March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Prologis European Property Fund II

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2022

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.919

Reoffer price 99.919

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS1051934831

