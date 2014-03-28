* Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, following gains in other Asian markets and continued foreign investor buying. * Bank shares are also expected to gain after India's central bank extends deadline on capital norms under Basel III to March 31, 2019 - * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.3 percent to 6,714, a 72-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Thursday. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.6 percent. * The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank might ease policy further, while similar hopes of stimulus in China gave a fillip to Asian shares. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 21.92 billion rupees ($364.03 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * On watch: The Indian government will finalise its borrowing calendar for the April-September period. ($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)