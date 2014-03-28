* State-run banks extend recent gains after RBI on Thursday extended the deadline for banks to implement Basel III capital rules by a year to March 31, 2019, due to concerns from the industry on potential stress to asset quality. * State Bank of India gains 2.8 percent, Bank of Baroda 2.7 percent and Punjab National Bank 3.3 percent. * "Additional capital requirements for FY15-FY16 for public sector banks would almost halve after RBI's move," an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign brokerage said. * Banks have surged this month - with the NSE bank sub-index up 18 percent on hopes of a recovery in the domestic economy, central bank's potentially easing monetary policy and broker upgrades. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)