* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp lower
at 8.81 percent.
* Market awaiting April-September borrowing numbers for next
fiscal first-half. Anything below 60 percent will be considered
positive.
* Government, RBI to meet at 0930 GMT on borrowing.
* India will borrow 5.97 trillion rupees in 2014/15, with
dealers broadly expecting 60 percent during April-September.
* Cash watched as last trading day of fiscal year. Call rate
trading at 9 percent, the Marginal Standing Facility
rate.
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest
rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased,
according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters.
* Stronger INR opening provides support to bonds.
