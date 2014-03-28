* India's Hindalco Industries gains 2.5 percent on expectations global aluminium premiums would be supported after the London Metal Exchange suffered a legal setback in its plan to free up metal more quickly from its warehouses. * While premiums have not increased immediately in reaction to the news, any falls were now unlikely, traders said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)