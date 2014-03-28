* Indian shares rise as much as 0.7 percent to a record high for a fifth consecutive session as state-run banks extend a recent rally after RBI on Thursday extended the deadline for banks to implement Basel III capital rules by a year. * The NSE index hits a lifetime high of 6,684.95, while the BSE index marks an all-time high of 22,363.97. * State Bank of India gains 2.8 percent, Bank of Baroda 2.7 percent and Punjab National Bank 3.3 percent. * Continued foreign investor buying also underpins shares. Overseas investors bought Indian cash shares worth $364 million and equity derivatives worth the same amount on Thursday despite derivative expiry. * Investors say the central bank's policy review on April 1, where it is widely expected to keeps rates unchanged, and general elections due by May would act as the next key catalysts for markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)