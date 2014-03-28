* India's software exporters gain after global rival Accenture Plc on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast and the lower end of its revenue forecast. * That helps bring some relief after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd warned about their quarterly revenue growth in recent weeks. * HCL Technologies Ltd surges 2.2 percent, Infosys is up 0.7 percent and Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)