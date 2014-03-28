* Shares in India's Ramco Cements Ltd up as much as 12.4 percent to 225 rupees, its highest since July 2013, after CLSA initiates coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a price target of 260 rupees. * CLSA says Ramco "among the largest and the most efficient cement players in south India," and benefitting from improving demand in its region. * CLSA adds recovering cement prices, along with debt levels at Ramco that have already peaked, also act as catalyst for the shares. * Shares in Ramco up 6.42 percent to 213 rupees at 0751 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)