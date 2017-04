* USD/INR at 60.14/15, off its eight-month low of 59.99 hit earlier in the day but still weaker than its close of 60.31/32 on Thursday. * Local shares slip after hitting record highs for a fifth straight day. Traders will watch the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. * Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar limiting further rise in the pair. See for a snapshot. * The pair is expected to hold in a 59.90 to 60.40 range during the session with the central bank likely to step in to buy dollars in case of a large sell-off in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)