* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp
higher at 8.83 percent.
* Cash rate spikes to 13.75 percent, the highest in a year, as
few lenders in the market on the last trading day of the fiscal
year.
* The market awaiting April-September borrowing numbers for the
next fiscal first-half. Anything below 60 percent will be
considered positive. The government, the RBI to meet at 0930 GMT
on borrowing.
* India will borrow 5.97 trillion rupees in 2014/15, with
dealers broadly expecting 60 percent during April-September.
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest
rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased,
according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters.
