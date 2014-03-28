* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp higher at 8.83 percent. * Cash rate spikes to 13.75 percent, the highest in a year, as few lenders in the market on the last trading day of the fiscal year. * The market awaiting April-September borrowing numbers for the next fiscal first-half. Anything below 60 percent will be considered positive. The government, the RBI to meet at 0930 GMT on borrowing. * India will borrow 5.97 trillion rupees in 2014/15, with dealers broadly expecting 60 percent during April-September. * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)