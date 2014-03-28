* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.24 percent, while the broader NSE index is trading 0.32 percent higher. * Indian shares earlier rose as much as 0.7 percent to record highs for the fifth straight session on continued buying by foreign institutional investors. * Banking shares lead gains with State Bank of India surging as much as 3.3 percent as state-run banks extend a recent rally after the central bank on Thursday extended the deadline for banks to implement Basel III capital rules by a year. * Technology shares also trading higher after Accenture on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast and the lower end of its revenue forecast. * Overseas investors bought Indian cash shares worth $364 million and equity derivatives worth the same amount on Thursday despite derivatives expiry. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)