* Indian shares could start strongly on Monday on the back of demand from institutional investors ahead of the end of the fiscal year on March 31, extending a rally after indexes hit record highs for five consecutive sessions. * Investors will then eye the RBI's policy review on April 1, with analysts widely expecting it to keep interest rates on hold. * Foreign flows would remain on watch after Indian stocks have so far ignored everything negative globally, with overseas funds purchasing a net $3 billion so far this month. * A combination of foreign flows, hopes for a recovery in the domestic economy, and bets that main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, perceived as more business-friendly, will come to power have driven strong gains in India's NSE index. * India's bond and forex markets would be closed on Monday because of a local holiday and on Tuesday because of the end of the fiscal year. FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: India's fiscal deficit data for April-Feb Infrastructure output for February Tues: RBI policy review Weds: RBI governor's teleconference with analysts Fri U.S. non-farm payrolls data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)