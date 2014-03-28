(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
* In our opinion, Israel's fiscal consolidation is on track, bolstered by
* extra one-off revenues in 2013 and upward revisions to GDP due to new
* calculation methodologies. We expect a modest decline in the gross
* general government debt ratio as a result.
* We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local
* currency sovereign credit ratings on Israel at 'A+/A-1'.
* The stable outlook reflects our view that the government will continue to
* consolidate the public finances and that the effect of security risks on
* the Israeli economy will be contained