Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2024
Coupon 6 month EURIBOR + 39 basis points
Issue price 99.9
Reoffer price 99.9
Discount Margin 6 month EURIBOR + 40 basis points
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1(Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2RF0
