* India's bond investors are on hold for the central bank's
policy review on Tuesday.
* Bond investors could experience some relief after India said
it will borrow a gross 3.68 trillion rupees ($61.11 billion) in
the first half of the fiscal year that begins on April 1. That
is 61.6 percent of the full-year target, less than the 65
percent borrowed in the same period in 2013/14.
* The borrowing for the first-half is largely in line with
expectations, but yields may start rising once the government
re-starts debt auctions, dealers say.
* Any reaction to the borrowing could also be trumped by the
RBI's policy review, with the central bank widely expected to
leave rates on hold.
* Traders will thus keenly watch any forward looking comments on
the interest rate trajectory.
* However, bond and FX markets are closed on Monday for a local
holiday and on Tuesday to mark the start of the new fiscal year.
Any reaction to the borrowing numbers and the RBI policy review
would thus come on Wednesday.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Tue: RBI monetary policy review
Wed: RBI governor teleconference with analysts
Fri: India foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT
