* India's bond investors are on hold for the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. * Bond investors could experience some relief after India said it will borrow a gross 3.68 trillion rupees ($61.11 billion) in the first half of the fiscal year that begins on April 1. That is 61.6 percent of the full-year target, less than the 65 percent borrowed in the same period in 2013/14. * The borrowing for the first-half is largely in line with expectations, but yields may start rising once the government re-starts debt auctions, dealers say. * Any reaction to the borrowing could also be trumped by the RBI's policy review, with the central bank widely expected to leave rates on hold. * Traders will thus keenly watch any forward looking comments on the interest rate trajectory. * However, bond and FX markets are closed on Monday for a local holiday and on Tuesday to mark the start of the new fiscal year. Any reaction to the borrowing numbers and the RBI policy review would thus come on Wednesday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tue: RBI monetary policy review Wed: RBI governor teleconference with analysts Fri: India foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT