BRIEF-Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 371,340 euros
April 26 Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II Socimi SA:
Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 11, 2019
Coupon 3 month NIBOR + 10 basis points
Issue price 99.952
Reoffer price 99.952
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Norwegian
ISIN N00010709256
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 26 Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II Socimi SA:
* FIRST FINANCIAL CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2017 WAS $26.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1.34% OVER $26.2 MILLION REPORTED FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: