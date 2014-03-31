* Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange up 0.41 percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.21 percent. * Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China would take steps to stimulate the economy. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 13.63 billion rupees ($228.22 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to open higher and trade range-bound, traders say. However, volumes are likely to be thin as money markets are closed for a local holiday. ($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)