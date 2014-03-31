* Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange up 0.41
percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.21 percent.
* Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week
on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China would
take steps to stimulate the economy.
* Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth
13.63 billion rupees ($228.22 million) on Friday, provisional
exchange data shows.
* Indian shares are likely to open higher and trade range-bound,
traders say. However, volumes are likely to be thin as money
markets are closed for a local holiday.
($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees)
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)