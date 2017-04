* Shares in GMR Infrastructure rose as much as 5.8 percent after the company said its unit GMR Energy Ltd filed prospectus for an IPO with market regulator SEBI. (link.reuters.com/mys97v) * GMR is aiming to raise about $250 million from the share sale, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * Shares in the company were up 3.24 percent at 22.30 rupees at 0401 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)