* Indian shares hit record highs for a sixth consecutive session
on Monday on the back of continued gains in blue-chips.
* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.21 percent, after
earlier gaining as much as 0.6 percent to a record high of
22,467.21 points, while the broader NSE index is up 0.14
percent after earlier touching an all-time high at 6,730.05
points.
* The NSE is up around 6.9 percent so far this month, headed for
its biggest gain since October 2013. For the quarter, the index
is up around 6.5 percent, its second consecutive monthly
increase after a 9.9 percent rise in October-December.
* Blue-chips lead gains. Bharti Airtel gains 2.1
percent, Hindalco Industries up 2.3 percent, Oil and
Natural Gas Corp up 1.51 percent and Reliance
Industries gains 1.04 percent.
* Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth
13.63 billion rupees ($228.22 million) on Friday, provisional
exchange data showed.
* Overseas investors have so far ignored everything negative
globally, with overseas funds purchasing a net $3.2 billion so
far this month, exchange and regulatory data showed.
