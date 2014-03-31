* Indian shares hit record highs for a sixth consecutive session on Monday on the back of continued gains in blue-chips. * The benchmark BSE index is up 0.21 percent, after earlier gaining as much as 0.6 percent to a record high of 22,467.21 points, while the broader NSE index is up 0.14 percent after earlier touching an all-time high at 6,730.05 points. * The NSE is up around 6.9 percent so far this month, headed for its biggest gain since October 2013. For the quarter, the index is up around 6.5 percent, its second consecutive monthly increase after a 9.9 percent rise in October-December. * Blue-chips lead gains. Bharti Airtel gains 2.1 percent, Hindalco Industries up 2.3 percent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp up 1.51 percent and Reliance Industries gains 1.04 percent. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 13.63 billion rupees ($228.22 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * Overseas investors have so far ignored everything negative globally, with overseas funds purchasing a net $3.2 billion so far this month, exchange and regulatory data showed. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)