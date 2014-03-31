* India's benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE pare gains after hitting record highs for a sixth consecutive session earlier in the day. * BSE index is up 0.21 percent, after earlier gaining as much as 0.6 percent to a record high of 22,467.21 points, while the NSE is up 0.14 percent after earlier touching an all-time high at 6,730.05 points. * Recent outperformers such as banks see selling pressure, with the banking index down 0.46 percent after gaining 18.7 percent till Friday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meet on Tuesday. * However, metal stocks continue to gain with Hindalco Industries up 6.4 percent on hopes of increased Chinese demand as the country may step up infrastructure spending. * Markets headed for their best monthly performance since October 2013 with NSE up around 6.9 percent so far this month. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)