BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28