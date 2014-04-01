* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, following gains in global stocks and ahead of India's central bank monetary policy review at 1100 IST. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.34 percent to 6,777, a 73 point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Monday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.46 percent. * Asian shares hit four-month high on Tuesday after China's official PMI survey showed manufacturing managed to continue expanding in March, and dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. * India's central bank is likely to keep policy rate unchanged, voice caution. * India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at $100 bln, stays above budgeted estimates. * India's 2013/14 current account deficit likely to be $35 bln -finance minister. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.43 billion rupees ($157.9 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data show. ($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)