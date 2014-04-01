* Indian shares trade flat after earlier rising to record highs for a seventh consecutive session ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review at 11 am IST (0530 GMT) in which it is likely to keep rates unchanged. * India's BSE index is up 0.1 percent after earlier rising as much as 0.44 percent to an all-time high of 22,485.77, while the broader NSE index falls 0.1 percent after earlier gaining 0.41 percent to a record high of 6,732.25. * Hindalco Industries Ltd falls 2.4 percent on profit taking after rising 8.3 percent on Monday. * Punjab National Bank is down 1 percent after being the best performer of the NSE in March with a 35 percent rally. * Among blue-chips, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors gain 1 percent each. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 9.43 billion rupees ($157.9 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data show. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)