* Shares in India's Natco Pharma falls 13 percent, heading towards their biggest ever single-day fall after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a patent fight over top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. * The appeal could deter generic manufacturers such as Natco from introducing cheaper versions of Capaxone onto the market as soon as May. * The company continues to believe that Teva's patent on Copaxone is "invalid," the company said in a filing to the exchange. * Natco shares had earlier fallen as much as 18.6 percent.