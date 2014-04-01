* Indian shares extend falls on profit-taking after touching a record high for a seventh consecutive session. * The BSE benchmark index is down 0.25 percent after rising as much as 0.44 percent to an all-time high of 22,485.77, while the broader NSE index falls 0.24 percent after gaining 0.41 percent to a record high of 6,732.25. * The RBI kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as widely expected. * Among blue chips, ITC Ltd falls 1.1 percent while Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 0.9 percent. * Bank shares slump 2 percent with State Bank of India falling 2 percent and HDFC Bank 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)