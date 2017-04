* The Reserve Bank of India's move to bar foreign investors from investing in treasury bills of less than one year maturity could spark $5-$6 billion in outflows in the near term given foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have preferred short-term debt, Standard Chartered said in a note on Tuesday. * FIIs are unlikely to prefer longer-dated debt given India's general elections kick off next week, while Fed withdrawal of monetary stimulus remains. * "We see a risk of $5-$6 billion of outflows in the next few months as these T-bills mature and this amount is not reinvested in dated securities," Standard Chartered said. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)