April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Personal Finance plc
Guarantor IPF Holdings Limited, International Personal Finance
Investments Limited, IPF International Limited
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 7, 2021
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.75 pct
Spread 440.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 477.4bp
Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC
Ratings BB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1054714248
