April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Personal Finance plc

Guarantor IPF Holdings Limited, International Personal Finance

Investments Limited, IPF International Limited

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 7, 2021

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.75 pct

Spread 440.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 477.4bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Ratings BB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1054714248

