April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Annington Finance B.V.

Guarantor Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date April 8, 2074

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.782

Reoffer price 99.782

Yield 4.675 pct

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan & MS

Ratings BB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1028959671

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)